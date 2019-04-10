Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on spend analyticswhich explains how spend analytics can help businesses gain better visibility, analyze individual category and manage risks effectively. Spend analytics help companies to identify better savings opportunities by analyzing their spending patterns. By leveraging spend analytics solutions, organizations can not only track their expenditure, but can also gain complete visibility into its procurement spending. Furthermore, this can help an organization in improving the supply chain operations and result in higher returns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005573/en/

Benefits of spend analytics Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wondering how to minimize supply chain disruptions? Our spend analytics solution can help. Get in touch with our experts now.

Benefits of spend analytics solutions:

Offers better visibility on suppliers

Businesses can gain valuable insights into their expenditure in real-time by leveraging spend analytics solutions. This insight can further help in improving the overall procurement process. Consequently, organizations can adopt better procurement practices that will help in developing a better relationship with suppliers and enhancing supplier base.

Tail spend is a cause of concern for most of businesses. But spend analytics solutions can help. Request a free proposal today to know more!

Helps in the category level analysis

By leveraging spend analytics solutions companies can analyze spend at the individual category level and gain visibility into the overall spending of the organization to control cost and improve cost-effectiveness. Recent research results show that organizations that leverage spend analytics solution tend to develop a better relationship with preferred suppliers. Spend analytics solution can be the key for organizations to make sourcing efficient and optimize the supply base and achieve bigger business goals.

Request for more information to know more about the benefits of spend analytics.

Assists in managing the risks

Businesses can face potential risks if they collaborate with the same suppliers for years. But a robust spend analysis strategy can help. Such strategies can help organizations to innovate their supply chain and deliver better products and services to the customers. By yielding valuable insights from analytics dashboards, companies can deal easily with unforeseen challenges such as issues with cash-flows and supply chain disruptions.Want to know more? Read the complete article here

Wondering how our analytics solutions can help you improve your bottom-line and cost structure? Request a free demo now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005573/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us