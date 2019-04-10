Reputation Institute: Germany Entering an Era of Elevated Reputation Risk

The 2019 Annual Germany RepTrak 100 Study Reveals New Era of Corporate Responsibility -the internet of things, cyber physical systems, AI, the environment, global trade tension, changing human values, and desire for enhanced connectivity are fueling change

Munich, April 10, 2019, the global leader in reputation intelligence, today announced the 2019 Annual Germany RepTrak Study, based on more than 25,000 individual ratings from among the informed general public in Germany.

The survey quantifies the public's perception of corporate reputation, based on the emotional bond stakeholders have with companies, and reveals how this deep connection can drive supportive behavior such as the intent to purchase, likelihood to recommend, and willingness to work for the company.

"This year's results demonstrate an important inflection point. We are now in an era when companies need to go beyond just social responsibility - they must have fiscal, social, environmental, and employer responsibility," said Stephen Hahn-Griffiths, Chief Reputation Officer at Reputation Institute. "There is unique opportunity for a company to raise the bar and deliver on higher expectations for a holistic commitment to corporate responsibility."

The top 5 companies in 2019 were all members of the top 10 in 2018. Retail and consumer companies make up 6 out of the top 10 leading companies in Germany.

This year's top ten companies with the best reputation in Germany are:

Miele 6. Canon DM 7. Sony Bosch 8. Michelin Lego 9. Samsung Haribo 10. Adidas

The Hospitality industry earned the top spot amongst industry rankings, while the Energy industry finds itself at the bottom of the list. The Industrial segment, Hospitality as well as Services show the biggest rank improvements - with the latter moving from a weak to an average reputation. Technology faces the single biggest rank decline among industries, followed by a continued softening for the Transport sector.

