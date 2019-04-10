Regulatory News:

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) announces its presence at the fourteenth edition of the SmallCap Event taking place in Paris. Sébastien Martin, CFO, will present the Group on April 16 and 17.

For further information and registration: http://small2019.midcapevents.com/

Next Claranova group events:

2018-2019 Q3 revenue: May 14, 2019

2018-2019 annual revenue: August 7, 2019

2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported revenue of nearly €140 million in the first-half of 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships, finance, etc. Its businesses are:

Avanquest: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;

PlanetArt: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its FreePrints and Photobook apps the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

myDevices: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

For more information on the Claranova Group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES

Ticker: CLA

ISIN: FR0004026714

www.claranova.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005046/en/

Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

contact@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

AELIUM

+33 1 75 77 54 65

skennis@aelium.fr