Bluecore Offers Modern Architecture, Autonomous Goal-Based Marketing and AI-Powered Personalized Experiences at Scale For Retailers

Bluecore, a retail marketing technology company with more than 400 retail customers, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud. As retailers continuously struggle to effectively personalize the consumer shopping experience, convert brick and mortar to online purchases and drive more brand loyalty, unified data and predictive personalization has become increasingly critical to success.

Bluecore empowers retail marketers with a solution that can easily connect their products to consumers based on the unique needs, behaviors and affinities of each audience segment. Built entirely on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Bluecore's Retail Performance Cloud uses the power of GCP infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to lift campaign performance and create net new revenue opportunities for retailers across paid and earned marketing channels. This approach to unifying data sets, creating operational efficiencies through retail workflows, and driving impact through actionable AI/ML models is critical for retailers looking for a more modern alternative to legacy technologies.

The deeper partnership also provides new benefits to retailers using Google Cloud Platform to bring data together by giving them the ability to tap into Bluecore's capabilities to transform their data into AI-powered customized experiences and engagement.

"For years, there's been talk about the convergence of the role of the CMO and the CIO at retail companies. This partnership will solve for the need to divert CMOs' attention away from brand, storytelling and customer experience by making it easy for them to activate personalized experiences in support of consumer-facing programs and business objectives. They also no longer have to depend on legacy systems and multiple internal departments," said Fayez Mohamood, CEO and Co-founder of Bluecore. "The work we're doing with Google Cloud not only illustrates the portability and flexibility of our solution, but also makes it available to a new set of enterprise retailers who have complex needs and prioritize the ability to scale quickly."

This announcement comes as Google Cloud announces key strategic retail partners during its flagship event, Google Cloud Next '19 in San Francisco from April 9-11.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a Retail Performance Cloud that is reimagining the way retailers communicate with shoppers. It introduces retailers to a fundamentally different solution that replaces manual processes with an intelligent, AI-driven workflow and the industry's first fully performance-based pricing model. Retailers can now manage ESP, triggers and personalization from a single interface, enabling them to personalize 100% of their campaigns for the first time ever. Bluecore has uncovered new revenue opportunities and reduced production time for more than 400 retailers including: Staples, Tommy Hilfiger, Perry Ellis, Teleflora and Best Buy Canada. To learn more visit www.bluecore.com.

