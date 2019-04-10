Following the launch of a new product, Supermetrics for BigQuery, it is now possible to set up and use a marketing data warehouse with just a few clicks no coding required. Supermetrics for BigQuery is the first plug-and-play data pipeline solution in the Google Cloud Platform marketplace. The solution is native to BigQuery, and it is designed to empower data-driven marketers

Marketers can now harness the power of Google BigQuery for storing, analyzing and reporting cross-channel performance data. It is now possible to connect data sources like Facebook, Linkedin and Adobe Analytics to BigQuery with just a few clicks. Marketers can also extract data and use it in business intelligence and reporting tools without a single line of code or SQL.

Supermetrics for BigQuery helps marketers harness the power of BigQuery with minimal technical knowledge and without the dependency on developers.

"As the market leader in getting marketing data into Google Sheets and Google Data Studio, we have a long history of working with Google to help marketers struggling with data analysis and reporting. This new product complements our existing offering by providing a robust, enterprise-scale data pipeline into the most powerful data warehouse out there, Google BigQuery," said Mikael Thuneberg, founder and CEO of Supermetrics.

Marketing agency Dentsu Aegis is one of Supermetrics' customers who have been piloting the product. "Our main goal is to help the biggest advertisers in Finland to commit to data-driven marketing and succeed in the digital economy. This means we need robust data infrastructure to combine cross-channel marketing data from many different types of data sources. Supermetrics for BigQuery allows us to save time and effort with integration work and data pipeline maintenance. Now we can just set up the data transfers and focus on developing our business while minimizing maintenance work," saidArto Hasu, Chief Data Officer at Dentsu Aegis Network in Helsinki.

Supermetrics for BigQuery is the latest addition to a line of Supermetrics products that have quickly grown in popularity among data-driven marketers around the world. Supermetrics' customers include BBC, iProspect, Dyson, and Nestlé. The company was recently listed on the Financial Times' list of Europe's fastest growing companies.

About Supermetrics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Helsinki, the company has over 400,000 users in over 120 countries. Supermetrics has multiplied its revenues every year and is set to double its staff of 50, as well as open two new offices, by the end of the year. For more information, visit www.supermetrics.com.

