WKN: A2ANT0 ISIN: NL0011794037 
Aktie:
10.04.2019 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ahold Delhaize shareholders adopt 2018 financial statements and approve all agenda points

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 10, 2019 - Ahold Delhaize today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting was attended by 190 shareholders, representing approximately 917 million shares.

Shareholders adopted Ahold Delhaize's 2018 financial statements and determined the 2018 annual dividend at €0.70 per common share, to be paid on April 25, 2019.

Shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including the appointment of Katie Doyle and Peter Agnefjäll as members of the Supervisory Board.



