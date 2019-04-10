

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) reported revenues of 12.54 billion euros for the first quarter 2019, up 16% from 10.85 billion euros for the first quarter of 2018.



Organic revenue growth was 11% compared to last year, an increase attributable to all business groups.



The Wines & Spirits business group recorded organic revenue growth of 9% in the first quarter, while reported revenues rose 13% 1.35 billion euros, compared to last year.



The Fashion & Leather Goods business group recorded growth of 20 percent, while organic growth rose 15% in the first quarter of 2019.



In Perfumes & Cosmetics, revenue growth was 12, while Watches & Jewelry business group recorded revenue growth of 9% in the first quarter. In Selective Retailing, revenue growth was 13% in the first quarter of 2019.



