QuEST Recognizes Engineering Talent in Japan Through its Engineering Innovation Contest 'Ingenium'

Spatiotemporal Information Science team from Doshisha University emerges as winners

emerges as winners Doshisha Daigaku Senshingijyutukaihatsu from Doshisha University and Kindai Data Miningers from Kindai University emerges as runners-up

TOKYO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, the pioneering engineering services provider, has concluded the Japan chapter of QuEST Ingenium, a global initiative aimed at fostering innovation among engineering students. Striving towards building enthusiasm and passion for engineering among the academic community, the annual applied engineering contest encourages students to come up with innovations that help solve real-world engineering problems across the globe. The grand finale of this one-of-a-kind of event was held at Tokyo where the Spatiotemporal Information Science team from Doshisha University emerged as winners.

The first edition of QuEST Ingenium in Japan, received registrations from students across various engineering colleges in the country. The project ideas submitted by students were around solutions based on data engineering and Industry 4.0. The winning project 'Human Evolution Simulation' was the brain-child of Kishimoto Toshifumi, Osawa Ryoya and Okubo Takaaki from Doshisha University. It demonstrated an innovative way to evaluate cultural changes during the transition from the Jomon period to the Yayoi period in Japanese history. The team used anthropogenesis simulation and data analysis to solve the problem. The runners-up from Doshisha University and Kindai University showcased projects on heat transfer in the space using magnetic fluid and an idea to visualize the risk of side effects of medicine using big data.

Through this global engineering innovation contest, QuEST was able to identify the engineering acumen and problem solving abilities of the students in the country. The winners of Ingenium have been rewarded with exciting prizes that include a visit to the QuEST's global delivery centers in India, prize money of a whopping JPY 100,000 and an opportunity to work with QuEST.

Kentaro Takagi, General Manager, Thermal Power Service Business Unit, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, said, "The product engineering ecosystem is undergoing significant shifts due to digital disruptions. As a pioneer in the engineering services space, QuEST has been leading innovation and disruption for the benefit of end consumers. Global platforms like Ingenium are an outstanding initiative that will help solve some of the complex challenges in the product engineering ecosystem. It will also encourage students to innovate and offer engineering solutions that will transform and nurture the engineering ecosystem in the country."

"Our global engineering innovation contest was introduced in Japan after we had successfully concluded eight editions of the event in India. By bringing Ingenium to Japan, we were able to encourage engineering students in the country to think from our customers' perspective and solve some of the problems faced by them. This event also provides us the perfect platform to recognize and nurture the best engineering talent in Japan. Ingenium is one among the several global initiatives wherein we work with the academia to make the next generation of engineers 'future-ready'," said Harpreet Wasan, Business Head - APAC, QuEST Global.

About QuEST Global

QuEST Global is a trusted engineering services and solutions partner to many of the world's most recognized Fortune 500 brands in aero engines, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, oil & gas, power, hi-tech, industrial and rail with 10,000+ associates. For more than 20 years, QuEST has been a trusted partner providing comprehensive support across the complete engineering lifecycle to help our customers improve efficiency, increase quality, create new products and open new markets. Through a collaborative and customized approach, QuEST enables its customers to manage traditional engineering requirements as well as convergence of digital and mechanical technology to help them create safe, dependable and high quality products and services.