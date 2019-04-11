iBank Digital Asset L.P.: iBankEX Launches Vancouver's First Bitcoin [BTC] and Tether [USDT] Margin Trading Function with Litecoin [LTC] Listing and Supported by Huobi Cloud Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / iBank Digital Asset L.P. ("iBank Digital", "iBankEX" or the "Company") announced that iBankEX, a no-fee over-the-counter (OTC) trading exchange, will list Litecoin (LTC) for OTC trading on its platform. In addition, iBankEX announced the addition of margin trading for Bitcoin [BTC] and Tether [USDT]. iBankEX launched its Margin Trading function so that users can learn, educate and maximize the value of their crypto assets.

The Company commented that users can utilize leverage to trade up to 5x for the pairs of BTC/USDT, BCH/USDT, and LTC/USDT as of the launch date. ETH/USDT, XRP/BTC, BCH/BTC and additional pairs will be available for trading on its Margin Trading function in the near future.

iBankEX also announced that it would launch trading in Litecoin (LTC), the fifth largest cryptocurrency, on their OTC platform as of April 12, 2019.

iBankEX had previously released its cryptocurrency mobile applications for both Apple and Android users on March 15, 2019, featuring cryptocurrency trading, OTC trading, in-app identity verification, and with mobile 3DS security to all customers who verify their identities. Both Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android apps soared to the Top New Free and Top 100 Free Finance apps, respectively.

About iBankEX

iBankEX, one of Vancouver's very first peer-to-peer (P2P) over-the-counter (OTC) crypto and bitcoin exchanges supported by Huobi Cloud Technology, was officially launched on February 6, 2019. The iBankEX platform was launched to ensure the proper underwriting of crypto trading supported by the Huobi Cloud. And from this, iBank EX launched a lending system through the very first global lending network within the open decentralized platforms. iBankEX is one of the first companies to launch an efficient and intuitive new trading platform utilized by digital currency users spread across the globe.

www.ibankex.io

About Huobi Cloud

Huobi Cloud is owned by Huobi Group, the world's leading blockchain company and one of world's largest digital asset trading platforms. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. "Bring more efficiency to finance and more freedom to wealth" is the mission of Huobi Group. It always follows the management theory of putting the customer first.

Risk Warning: Digital assets are a higher-risk investment method. Investors should be cautious in purchasing and pay attention to investment risks.

