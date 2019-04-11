Mentionworth Media: How Build Your Empire is Changing Lives All Over the World

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2019 / Casey Adams, CEO of Build Your Empire, shares his thoughts on brand-building and seeking out guidance from others.

https://youtu.be/u49NUAlVZsw

Casey Adams, the millennial CEO of Build Your Empire, talks about how a high school football injury changed his life and set him on a path to become an entrepreneur. Adams covers topics such as bridging the gap between traditional and digital media and the influence that other entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk have had on his mindset.

Adams and host David Meltzer discuss their approaches to building a brand and collaboration. The two also share their thoughts on seeking out guidance from others, differentiating your brand and fighting negativity with positivity.

