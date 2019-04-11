Huawei Releases Its "Design Guide for Campus Wi-Fi Networks in the Wi-Fi 6 Era v1.0", Ushering in a New Epoch of Digital Talent Development

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Huawei released a new white paper entitled "Design Guide for Campus Wi-Fi Networks in the Wi-Fi 6 Era v1.0" at the Global Education Digital Transformation Summit in Shanghai, China. The first-of-its-kind white paper builds on Huawei's deep understanding of 5G technologies and proven successes of more than 1,000 campus networks in the global education sector. In the white paper, Huawei defines nine typical Wi-Fi coverage scenarios and provides standard criteria for campus Wi-Fi 6 network planning and design. All these highlights of the white paper are an important step toward innovating education paradigms and bringing digital talent development into a new era.

In the white paper, Huawei takes the lead in offering detailed guidelines for tailoring Wi-Fi 6 to all campus scenarios. According to the white paper, immersive education methods like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are changing teacher and student interaction and engagement; and live streams and distance education make talent cultivation more personalized.

The Wi-Fi 6 era is on the horizon. Emerging technologies are spawning new teaching methods at unprecedented speed. Bandwidth and latency are no longer bottlenecks hindering digital talent development, and diverse and personalized teaching experiences will soon be available everywhere.

To keep up, Huawei unveils a new evaluation approach in the white paper that combines Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) with Key Quality Indicators (KQIs). To address the distinct architectural structures and user access characteristics of most educational campuses, Huawei's white paper defines nine typical campus scenarios including traditional and VR classrooms, offices, conference rooms, auditoriums, libraries, labs, cafeterias, playgrounds, and dormitories. For each of the nine scenarios, Huawei summarizes and standardizes Wi-Fi 6 network construction procedures and device selection specifications. These guidelines represent far-reaching recommendations to facilitate Wi-Fi 6 network deployment and O&M across the entire education sector.

Huawei Wi-Fi 6 leverages cutting-edge 5G technologies such as smart antennas and radio calibration, along with deep insights into campus networks, to perfectly optimize bandwidth-hungry and latency-sensitive settings like VR classrooms, offices, and libraries. Huawei Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (APs) stand out with unique high-density antenna technology and the most radios and spatial streams in the industry. These advantages are ideal for terminal concurrency in high-density scenarios such as classrooms, conference rooms, and lecture halls. Huawei Wi-Fi 6 not only provides teachers and students with optimal experiences anytime and anywhere, but also innovates education paradigms in a more flexible, simple, and agile way.

Vice President of Marketing & Solution Sales Department of Huawei Enterprise BG, Lu Qi, mentioned that educational institutions are undoubtedly the incubator of innovative technologies. The release of Huawei's "Design Guide for Campus Wi-Fi Networks in the Wi-Fi 6 Era v1.0" is expected to catalyze the use of Wi-Fi 6 in the education sector; enable cutting-edge technology to rejuvenate education; and better serve talent development.

Vice President of Campus Network Domain of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, Li Xing, said Huawei leads the industry in commercial Wi-Fi 6 products verified by Tolly Group, an international authoritative test organization. According to Tolly, Huawei's commercial Wi-Fi 6 products achieve the highest performance among those tested. Constant Wi-Fi innovations are advancing the entire technology industry and creating a new era of digital transformation for the education sector.

To download the white paper, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/material/networking/wlan/b9e4b26048274d5181f9394495c5dee4