

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that it has published its agenda for the Company's ordinary Annual General Meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. MorphoSys noted that its Supervisory Board has nominated Sharon Curran as candidate to be elected as new additional Supervisory Board member at the Company's AGM.



Furthermore, the Supervisory Board will propose the re-election of Krisja Vermeylen, whose term of office would expire with the conclusion of the AGM 2019.



Curran currently serves as a Non-Executive Director in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Prior to that, Ms Curran worked for AbbVie Inc, Illinois, USA as Vice President, Global Specialty Franchise and Customer Excellence and has also held a number of other senior positions in her career including Vice President Global Marketing Specialty, AbbVie; Global Brand and Area Commercial Director, Abbott MBO and Division Head, Eli Lilly UK & Ireland.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX