

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said that its Shareholders adopted the company's 2018 financial statements and determined the 2018 annual dividend at €0.70 per common share, to be paid on April 25, 2019.



The shareholders adopted all other proposals on the agenda, including the appointment of Katie Doyle and Peter Agnefjäll as members of the Supervisory Board.



Ahold Delhaize held its Annual General Meeting. The meeting was attended by 190 shareholders, representing approximately 917 million shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX