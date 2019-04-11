The global antidiuretic drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The prevalence of chronic conditions that lead to various urologic diseases, including polyuria and nocturia, increases with age, and these conditions are prevalent in the geriatric population. About more than three-fourths of the population aged above 80 years are reported to have nocturia. In addition, about three-tenths of these people have two or more episodes per night. Moreover, rapid developments in the healthcare facilities and advanced treatment options have increased the life expectancy of the geriatric population globally. This is expected to contribute significantly to market growth as the growing older population will bolster the sales of various antidiuretic drugs.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of desmopressin analogs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global antidiuretic drugs marketresearch report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global antidiuretic drugs market: Increasing use of desmopressin analogs

The global antidiuretic drugs market is dominated by desmopressin analogs. Desmopressin, an artificial form of vasopressin hormone, is used to replace a low level of vasopressin. This medication helps to control increased thirst (polydipsia) and excess urination (polyuria) and helps to prevent dehydration. Currently, desmopressin analogs are the majority of approved antidiuretic drugs and are available in different formulations such as tablets and nasal sprays. The efficacy exhibited by different formulations of desmopressin analogs provides the higher perceived value of the drug class in the healthcare providers and patients, which increases the use of these desmopressin analogs. Such benefits are expected to drive the growth of the overall global market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing use of desmopressin analogs, the increasing number of awareness programs, the high prevalence of chronic conditions, the increasing use of generics, and the rising patient assistance programs are some other major aspects that are expected to contribute largely to the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global antidiuretic drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global antidiuretic drugs market by application (autoimmune diseases, urological diseases, other applications) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the developments in the healthcare infrastructure coupled with the increased disposable income in the region.

