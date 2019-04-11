

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) said that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.



The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2018 of €13.3 cents per ordinary share, which consists of €12 cents regular dividend and €1.3 cents pass-through from Telefónica Deutschland dividends.



As a result, a final dividend of €8.0 cents per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 18 April 2019. As of 12 April 2019, the shares trade ex-dividend.



Furthermore, the AGM decided to reappoint Mrs. Sap and Mr. Hartman as members of the Supervisory Board and approved the proposed amendment of the remuneration policy.



