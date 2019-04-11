sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,882 Euro		+0,067
+2,38 %
WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,867
2,888
10.04.
2,87
2,889
10.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV2,882+2,38 %