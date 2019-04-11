Avails Medical announcing eQuant, a novel IVD being developed to allow rapid standardized inoculum generation directly from a positive blood culture

Product integrates to non-rapid commercial AST, antibiotic susceptibility test, systems and dramatically shortens the process

MENLO PARK, California, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avails Medical, Inc. ( www.availsmedical.com ), an in-vitro diagnostics company committed to accelerating time to accurate therapy decisions for septic patients, will unveil its first product, eQuant, at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2019).

eQuant is bridging the gap between rapid identification (ID) methods and legacy AST systems by providing a standardized inoculum (McFarland) directly from a positive blood culture in as fast as 1 hour. The McFarland standard is required in any conventional AST to ensure accurate results. eQuant coined the term "DON'T WAIT FOR THE PLATE" as it is intended to eliminate the time-consuming sub-cultures needed for current McFarland standard preparation. eQuant is in advanced development stages and has already shown 96% correlation to gold standard methods. eQuant could turn any non-rapid commercial AST system directly into a rapid AST solution. It is expected to be the first product in the market to create an automated standardized inoculum directly from positive blood culture.

Avails Medical will be presenting at booth #1.111.

About Avails Medical

Avails Medical, Inc., a privately held company, was founded in 2013 to help fight one of today's biggest global health threats - antibiotic resistance. Founded by a team of Stanford University alums, the Avails technology platform is designed to significantly reduce the amount of time required to obtain the reliable antibiotic susceptibility data required to enable accurate therapy decisions. Avails' electronic biosensor technology is designed to improve accuracy in pathogen quantification and susceptibility testing directly from human specimens by eliminating crude, time-consuming culturing techniques.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/848388/Avails_Medical_Inc_eQuant.jpg