sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,10 Euro		-0,10
-0,37 %
WKN: A2JHXF ISIN: CH0413237394 Ticker-Symbol: 9CV 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,05
27,80
08:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CEVA LOGISTICS AG
CEVA LOGISTICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CEVA LOGISTICS AG27,10-0,37 %