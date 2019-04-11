

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Thursday that Sandoz has signed an agreement with Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co Ltd for commercialization of Rizmoic (naldemedine) in the key European markets of Germany, the UK and the Netherlands, plus right of first refusal for certain other European markets.



Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will be responsible for commercializing Rizmoic in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands and Shionogi will be responsible for its manufacturing and development. Further details of the deal are not being disclosed.



Rizmoic, a once-daily 200-microgram oral tablet discovered and developed by Shionogi, is an innovative medicine indicated to treat opioid induced constipation or OIC in adult patients previously treated with a laxative. OIC is a prevalent and distressing side-effect of opioid therapy that does not respond reliably to treatment with conventional laxatives.



Shionogi announced on February 22, 2019 that it had received EU marketing authorization for Rizmoic.



