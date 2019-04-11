sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,30 Euro		+0,45
+0,64 %
WKN: A0LD6E ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6 Ticker-Symbol: GXI 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,70
70,00
08:24
69,75
70,10
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GERRESHEIMER AG
GERRESHEIMER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GERRESHEIMER AG70,30+0,64 %