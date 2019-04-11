Currently, 86% of sales are concentrated in overseas markets

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ), a merger between Suzano Papel e Celulose and Fibria, has increased Eucafluff sales in the European, Asian, and US markets. The product is the only eucalyptus-based fluff pulp sold in the world and is used in personal hygiene items such as diapers and sanitary napkins. Eucafluff is considered a reference of innovation and sustainability and, therefore, has been approved by major global manufacturers. In the last 6 months, companies such as Ontex and Vinda International, amongst other local players in Europe, the United States, Japan, and China have been buying from Suzano.

Currently, 86% of Eucafluff's sales are made overseas, in which 25% are sold in Europe. "The acceptance of our fluff pulp in mature markets and multinational companies has confirmed the good performance that eucalyptus fiber can also bring to the hygiene market. We are committed to improving the quality and performance of our client's end products and this has reflected in the global partnerships we have achieved these past months, says Alexandre Corrêa, Executive Manager of the Business Unit at Suzano.

Developed by Suzano and resulting from 11 years of research, Eucafluff is the first bleached kraft pulp of eucalyptus fluff type in the world, and is be applied in absorbent products as well as personal hygiene products, disposables like children and adults diapers, sanitary napkins for women, amongst other applications. The key benefits provided by this unique fiber are a higher liquid absorption and retention at product cores and greater comfort and discretion to the end user, such as in the case of application in incontinence pants. These benefits are due to the greater compressibility of the eucalyptus fiber, a feature that has also brought other associated benefits as reduction in packaging size, transportation, and storage costs.

Suzano has 95 years of history and 11 factories, and is present in the lives of more than 2 billion people through its products. The company is the world's leader in the production of eucalyptus pulp, a raw material developed by the company in the 1960s, is also a world pioneer in the production of eucalyptus fluff and is one of the largest paper manufacturers in Latin America. Since its inception, it has invested in innovative and unique solutions, seeking the substitution of raw materials of fossil origin for other sources of renewable origin.

About Suzano

Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Pulp Paper and Fibria, is committed to being a global reference in the sustainable use of natural resources. The world's leading producer of eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America's largest paper producers, Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, plays a part in the lives of over two billion people. With ten mills and the joint operation Veracel, Suzano has annual installed capacity of 11 million tons of market pulp and 1.4 million tons of paper. Suzano has approximately 37,000 direct and indirect employees and for over 90 years has invested in innovative solutions based on eucalyptus cultivation that enable it to substitute the use of fossil-based materials with renewable bio-based materials. The company adopts the highest standards of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded, namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.

