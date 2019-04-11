sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.04.2019 | 08:04
PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, April 9

11 April 2019

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 11 April 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 23,756,950 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 11 April 2019, the Company held 9,176,982 Ordinary Shares in treasury (27.9% of the Company's issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 23,756,950 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary


Tel: 0207 743 1098


