KELLER GROUP PLC - Directorship Change

11 April 2019

Keller Group plc

Appointment of designated Non-Executive Director for workforce engagement

Keller Group plc ("Keller" or "the group"), the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Baroness Kate Rock as the Company's designated Non-Executive Director for engagement with the group's workforce and as Chairman of Keller's Workforce Engagement Committee, in line with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code (July 2018), with immediate effect.

Kate was appointed to the Keller Board on 1 September 2018 and is a member of the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration and Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Committees.

Kate was appointed a Life Peer in 2015. With a strong background in business strategy and wider stakeholder communications, and having served as a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Imagination Technologies plc, the former global FTSE 250 high technology company, she is well-placed to lead in this important area.

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across six continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 7,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

