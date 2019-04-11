THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO.596/2014

Arix Bioscience plc

Autolus announces pricing of public offering

LONDON, 11 April, 2019: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL) ("Autolus"), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States of 4,200,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 4,200,000 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $24.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $100.8 million (£77.0 million1). All ADSs sold in the offering were offered by Autolus.

Arix has agreed to invest $5.0 million (£3.8 million1) in the offering. Following the offering, Arix retains a stake of 7.6% in Autolus (amounting to 3,369,868 ordinary shares, including ordinary shares in the form of ADSs), which was valued at £62.6 million at close of business on 10 April 2019.

Joe Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Arix and Autolus Board Member, commented:

"Our investment in Autolus today demonstrates our strategy to build world leading biotech companies through the provision of flexible, long term capital. We believe Autolus is at the forefront of a revolution in cancer treatment and that its innovative approach to T-cell programming has the potential to offer life-changing therapies for patients."

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The securities referred to in this announcement are to be offered only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at +1 866 471 2526 or by email at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at +1 877 821 7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-230767) relating to the ADSs being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on 10 April 2019.

ENDS

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

[1] At exchange rate on 10 April 2019

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

T: +44 (0) 203 922 0891

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

Forward looking statements:

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the portfolio companies of Arix Bioscience plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences. We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

For more information, please visit www.arixbioscience.com .

About Autolus

Autolus is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.