Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

11 April 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Alison Eckersley

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with John Eckersley, a non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capital for Colleagues plc

b) LEI 213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 40p each



ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA

c) Price(s) and volume(s) 24,432 Ordinary Shares at 48p per share

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction 9 April 2019