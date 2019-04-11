sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.04.2019 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 10

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

11 April 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Eckersley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)32,738 Ordinary Shares at 48p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction9 April 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Eckersley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)32,738 Ordinary Shares at 48.05p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction9 April 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlison Eckersley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with John Eckersley, a non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)24,432 Ordinary Shares at 48p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction9 April 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlison Eckersley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson Closely Associated with John Eckersley, a non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
c)Price(s) and volume(s)24,432 Ordinary Shares at 48.05p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction9 April 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

© 2019 PR Newswire