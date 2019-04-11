Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment
11 April 2019
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Eckersley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|32,738 Ordinary Shares at 48p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 April 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Eckersley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|32,738 Ordinary Shares at 48.05p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 April 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alison Eckersley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with John Eckersley, a non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|24,432 Ordinary Shares at 48p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 April 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alison Eckersley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with John Eckersley, a non-executive Director of Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares by way of Bed and ISA
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|24,432 Ordinary Shares at 48.05p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 April 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NEX Exchange Growth Market