

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L) reported that its underlying earnings per share for 2018/19 are in line with its expectations, with higher operating costs in its US business offset by lower finance costs.



For 2018/19, the Group said its headline earnings per share include timing and major storm impacts, which are expected to be equal and offsetting. On a Group basis, timing impact is a net benefit to headline earnings per share of approximately 2 pence, while remediation costs associated with major storms to amount to around 2 pence on headline earnings per share.



National Grid will publish its full year results for 2018/19 on 16 May 2019.



