A40 TR Headset, MixAmp Pro TR and MixAmp M80 Delivers Unmatched Sound Quality and Feature Set for Esports Athletes, Content Creators, Streamers, Game Developers and More

ASTRO Gaming, a leader in premium video gaming equipment, is introducing its fourth generation of the award-winning A40 Tournament Ready (TR) gaming headset and MixAmp Pro TR technology; delivering the industry's most innovative audio experience available. This collection of products, designed for Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac users, was developed to meet the rigorous standards of professional gamers. ASTRO delivers immersive game audio along with unrivaled performance, comfort and durability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005260/en/

Introducing the fourth generation of the award-winning A40 Tournament Ready (TR) gaming headset and MixAmp Pro TR technology; delivering the industry's most innovative audio experience available. (Photo: Business Wire)

"At ASTRO, we engineer premium products and experiences, using high-end components to withstand rigorous use by professional gamers in tournament environments," stated Ruben Mookerjee, head of ASTRO Gaming. "We've spent the last ten years working with top console esports pros to develop industry-leading technology and world class industrial design. In the latest generation of A40 and MixAmp products, ASTRO is proud to present our best performing audio system ever."

About the ASTRO A40 TR:

The ASTRO A40 TR Headset redefined professional-grade audio for gaming and has been the choice for professional gamers and content creators since it arrived on the scene over ten years ago. It arrives as an ultra-comfortable open-back headset, featuring a swappable precision mic and customizable Speaker Tags. For loud environments such as pro tournaments, gamers can transform the A40 TR to a closed-back noise-isolating headset by adding a Mod Kit (sold separately), which features closed-back Speaker Tags, synthetic leather ear cushions and headband, and a voice-isolating microphone. Key features include:

ASTRO Audio V2, tuned in collaboration with Pro Gamers, providing a more balanced signature sound

Premium materials for a highly adjustable, pressure-free fit

Removable, swappable boom mic with improved voice quality

Replaceable Speaker Tags that can be customized at ASTROgaming.com

Highly durable product backed by a one-year warranty

About the MixAmp Pro TR

The ASTRO MixAmp Pro TR is the heart of the ASTRO Audio experience. Featuring Dolby Digital Surround Sound processing, it delivers lag-free and interference-free game sound and voice communication to the A40 TR Headset. Intuitive controls put game-to-voice balancing, master volume control and the choice of four different EQ settings all at the gamer's fingertips. For esports events, the MixAmp Pro features a digital daisy-chain connection, enabling multiple MixAmp Pro TRs to be connected together for team-based play. For serious live streamers, the MixAmp Pro TR is a powerful game audio tool that provides a plethora of inputs and outputs for lag-free/interference-free operation. To customize the audio settings, the included ASTRO Command Center software allows detailed tuning of every input and output parameter of the MixAmp Pro TR to precisely configure it for any setup.

Key features of the MixAmp Pro TR include:

Dolby Digital audio decoding and Dolby Headphone audio output for detailed spatial sound

Digital Daisy Chain, allowing direct connection of multiple units for zero-lag voice communication

Customizable, transformer-isolated stream output that ensures clear sound for livestream viewers

Game:Voice Balance control, allowing for easy on-the-fly adjustments

Free ASTRO Command Center Software for advanced settings adjustments

2+ year Dolby Atmos activation included with Xbox One licensed products to enhance the headset with spatialized object audio (Xbox One and Windows 10 PC only)

About the MixAmp M80:

The MixAmp M80 provides the best on-controller audio experience available specifically for Xbox One users. Three preset EQ modes, active Mute, and Game:Voice Balance controls give you ultimate control over Amplified Stereo audio. The intuitive design allows you to easily adjust your audio preferences without taking your eyes off the screen.

Key features of the MixAmp M80 include:

3 different EQ modes

Xbox One Compatibility, mounting directly to your Xbox One Controller for seamless integration (controller not included)

Integrated Game: Voice Balance mixing controls with Mute button

Pricing and Availability

All products are available now at www.astrogaming.com and www.astrogaming.co.uk.

Retailers including Best Buy, GameStop and Amazon will be in-stock with select products in mid-April.

A40 TR MixAmp Pro TR for Xbox One/PC or PS4/PC $249.99

A40 TR Headset for Xbox One/PC or PS4/PC $149.99

MixAmp Pro TR for Xbox One/PC or PS4/PC $129.99

A40 TR MixAmp M80 for Xbox One/PC $199.99

MixAmp M80 for Xbox One/PC $74.99

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360, along with Alienware and HP Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric "tech-life" products that support this rapidly growing community. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005260/en/

Contacts:

Brandon Smith

Maverick PR (for ASTRO Gaming)

brandon@mavpr.com

310.404.9906

Tara Bruno

Maverick PR (for ASTRO Gaming)

tarambruno@gmail.com

914.260.6633