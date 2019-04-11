Orion Oyj: Publishing of Orion Corporation's Interim Report for January-March 2019 on 25 April 2019

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 11 APRIL 2019 at 10.30 a.m. EEST





Orion will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2019 on Thursday, 25 April 2019 approximately at 12.00 noon Finnish time (EEST). The release and related presentation material in Finnish and in English will be available on the Group's homepage at www.orion.fi/en/investors promptly after the publishing.



News conference for analysts and media



A news conference for analysts and media will be held on Thursday, 25 April 2019 at 13.30 EEST at Orion's head office, address Orionintie 1A, 02200 Espoo. President and CEO Timo Lappalainen will give a brief presentation in English on the financial review. Questions can be asked after the presentation also via teleconference. Participants should be prepared to present a photo ID.



Live webcast and conference call



A link to the live webcast will be available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors.

The conference call ID is 773630 and the phone numbers to participate the conference are:



Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104

USA: +1 323-794-2095





News conference recordings



A recording of the event in English and a recording of the presentation by the President and CEO in Finnish will be available on Orion's website later the same day.





Silent period



The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.





Contact person:



Terhi Ormio, Vice President, Communications, tel. +358 10 426 4646

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo

Homepage: www.orion.fi/en (https://www.orion.fi/en/)





Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 977 million and the company had about 3,200 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

