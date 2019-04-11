Telefónica to Partner With Subex on New Cybersecurity Venture

The IoT Cybersecurity Unit brings together the company's excellent cybersecurity and IoT capabilities to create new solutions and adapt its current security offerings to the needs of various segments

It will provide a solution in collaboration with Subex for analysing IoT traffic on networks and detecting threats

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subex, a leading security solution and telecom analytics provider announced its partnership with Telefónica on a new cybersecurity venture focussing on IoT Security. This collaboration will be realised through a new cybersecurity unit recently launched by Telefónica.

As the number of devices connected to the internet grows exponentially, the risks associated with them also grows in parallel. To address these threats and to promote IoT implementation, Telefónica has launched this initiative with a twofold objective. On the one hand, this unit will strive to expand the existing catalogue of IoT products and services offered to customers and, on the other hand, to develop new IoT security solutions to cater to the existing and emerging threats faced by businesses deploying IoT. This unit will leverage Telefónica's existing network infrastructure and the Kite Platform, an IoT connectivity management platform that allows businesses to improve efficiencies while reducing costs.

As part of the new solutions developed by this new initiative, Telefónica, via its ElevenPaths cybersecurity unit, has expanded its collaboration with Subex, with whom it already offers a Fraud Management as-a-service solution (FMaaS). The new scope of collaboration extends to analysis of the data traffic generated by IoT devices, and detection of specific threats in this field.

Considering many IoT devices have limited capabilities in terms of having in-built software to protect them, the offer of cybersecurity solutions embedded within the network and traffic is a differential factor. Subex's IoT-specific platform is capable of analysing traffic by applying machine-learning algorithms, generating an alert every time it detects a threat that jeopardizes cybersecurity of the IoT device.

"Cybersecurity has become one of the companies' priorities. We are seeing the emergence of a culture around security that is sensitive to processes, strategies and methods designed to minimize risks while increasing value. This collaboration with Subex represents a step forward in our strategy of helping companies protect their investments, assets, and credibility," said Pedro Pablo Pérez, CEO of ElevenPaths and VP of Global Security at Telefónica.

"This agreement will add a new dimension to our existing relationship by enabling us to work together towards securing the IoT ecosystem," indicated Vinod Kumar, Managing Director andCEO, Subex. "Amidst all kinds of attacks by cybercriminals and other groups, we want to protect the ecosystem and ensure that IoT projects deliver value. I am confident that IoT businesses will derive significant benefits from our joint efforts."

Together with the detection of threats in IoT, the IoT Cybersecurity Unit will also offer management of secure credentials for devices and DNS security. In addition, it has adapted part of its catalogue of generic cybersecurity solutions to IoT, such as SandaS for the management of GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) capacities, or CyberThreats for the early detection and identification of Internet threats.

About ElevenPaths

At ElevenPaths, Telefónica Cyber Security Unit, we believe in the idea of challenging the current state of security, an attribute that must always be present in technology. We're always redefining the relationship between security and people, with the aim of creating innovative security products which can transform the concept of security, thus keeping us one step ahead of attackers, who are increasingly present in our digital life.

More information: www.elevenpaths.com blog.elevenpaths.com

Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn

About Telefónica IoT

Telefónica IoT is the Internet of Things global department at Telefónica, dedicated to developing and implementing IoT solutions in all industry segments. It offers its clients global end-to-end solutions around the world with the very best connectivity and is available in all countries via its presence there or via roaming agreements and partnerships. Some of the main business areas covered by Telefónica IoT include Smart Mobility, Smart Retail and Smart Energy.

For more information about Telefónica IoT, visit iot.telefonica.com or follow us on twitter @telefonicaIoT or on LinkedIn.

About Subex:

Subex is a leading software solutions provider, working towards enabling a secure digital future for businesses.

Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs globally achieve competitive advantage. Through its Internet of Things security offerings including an IoT Security solution, VAPT, managed services and consulting services, Subex helps businesses operate with the highest levels of assurance while securing their infrastructure from cyberattacks, malware and other threats.

Subex today operates one of the largest Honeypot networks in the world across over 60 cities around the world.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

Visit safeandsecureiot.com or connect with us on twitter or Linkedin for more information.

