Real-time 360° Business View is the Next Step for Agriculture Supply Chain Says New Report by Proagrica

LONDON, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proagrica, the leading independent provider of data integration and insight across the agriculture supply chain, have published a new report outlining their vision of "360° Connectivity"

"Imagine having complete visibility, knowing how every facet of your business is performing", comments Jeff Bradshaw, CTO of Proagrica. "Imagine knowing what your customers are doing and what they need in real-time." The technology is available now and the agri-business sector stands to gain enormously from its implementation.

Despite a slow start, adoption of new tech has risen sharply in recent years, with Forbes reporting that investments in technology by agricultural businesses have increased by 80% every year since 2012. Despite this, business data often remains siloed and vastly undervalued. Proagrica argues that a 360° view of your data will make business partnerships simpler and more transparent, leading to improvements that directly bolster the customer experience and ultimately deliver increased profitability.

Key benefits of 360° connectivity to agribusiness, as outlined in the report, include:

No more empty shelfing - a real-time view of validated and enriched data, making it possible to know what's in stock and where it's located - and needed - at all times.

a real-time view of validated and enriched data, making it possible to know what's in stock and where it's located - and needed - at all times. Smarter customer service - Real-time reporting of stock inventories enabling better and more timely customer service, while eliminating the need for manual input, releasing more resources to focus on strengthening relationships.

Real-time reporting of stock inventories enabling better and more timely customer service, while eliminating the need for manual input, releasing more resources to focus on strengthening relationships. Accurate invoicing - Real-time invoice updates that are visible to all relevant parties, for a streamlined transaction that's more valuable for the customer, and more efficient for the supplier.

Real-time invoice updates that are visible to all relevant parties, for a streamlined transaction that's more valuable for the customer, and more efficient for the supplier. Better rebate management - Management strategies to enable more sales of high margin products according to stock levels, alongside simpler and earlier rebate payments - possibly even in-season.

Management strategies to enable more sales of high margin products according to stock levels, alongside simpler and earlier rebate payments - possibly even in-season. Enhanced customer loyalty - A combined offering of simpler transactions and better services offer genuine value to customers, with one report estimating revenue gains of 15% from customer satisfaction.

Jeff Bradshaw, CTO of Proagrica comments further, "The industry is changing. The way forward for businesses in the agriculture supply chain is through a modern connectivity network. A complete 360° connectivity overview for each business and customer in the supply chain represents a powerful step forward - not only creating immediate opportunities for efficiencies but presenting infinite opportunities for actionable insights and the ability to drive customer loyalty and ultimately profitability."

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-driven support solutions for the agriculture industry. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica also encompasses performance-boosting farm management software brand Farmplan, and industry-leading media platforms, including Farmers Weekly.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £32.3bn, €37.5bn, $42.3bn.

