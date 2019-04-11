Pursuant to Instinet Germany GmbH application and the Nasdaq Baltic Member Rules, the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga has made the decision to approve Instinet Germany GmbH as a member of Nasdaq Riga as of April 12, 2019. Instinet Germany GmbH will trade on Regulated and First North equities markets under trading code IEGG. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.