Pursuant to Instinet Germany GmbH application and the Membership and Trading Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius, the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius has made the decision to approve Instinet Germany GmbH as a member of Nasdaq Vilnius as of April 12, 2019. Instinet Germany GmbH will trade on Regulated and First North equities markets under trading code IEGG. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.