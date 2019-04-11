

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Yoakum, Texas establishment Yoakum Packing Co. is recalling approximately 12,388 pounds of smoked venison sausage that contains pork products that were not represented on the label. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



This problem was discovered during routine labeling verification by FSIS on April 10, 2019. The products subject to recall were shipped to distributors and retailers in the state of Texas.



The fully cooked smoked venison sausage containing beef, pork and other nonmeat products items were produced from May 3, 2017 through March 22, 2019 and bear establishment number 'EST. 2216' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The products subject to recall, include 2.5-lb. plastic wrapped bags containing frozen sausage links of 'VENISON Smoked Sausage - FULLY COOKED - KEEP REFRIGERATED' and case code 35710 or 35712 represented on the label.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX