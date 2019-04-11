

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Delek Group (DLKGF.PK) announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 22.45% interest in the Caesar Tonga oil field from Shell Offshore Inc., a unit of Royal Dutch Shell plc, for a consideration of $965 million, with the closing payment estimated to be $785 million.



Caesar Tonga currently produces approximately a total gross of 71,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The Group will be joining three multinational energy companies who already own stakes in the field. The Group's share of the asset generates annual EBITDA of approximately $230 million.



As part of the transaction, Delek Group will sign a long-term off-take agreement with a Shell affiliate to purchase oil produced from the field for a period of 30 years at either market prices or prices matched to third party offers.



