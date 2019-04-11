Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of
Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-04-11 / 10:18
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Jahresbericht_2018.pdf English:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Annual_Financial_report_2018.pd
f
2019-04-11 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News DGAP News Service
798749 2019-04-11
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresApril 11, 2019 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)
