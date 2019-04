Destiny Pharma's imminent Phase IIb study start dominated the FY18 results announcement. The US Phase IIb study of XF-73 is open and recruiting with results expected around YE19. Destiny's operating loss increased to £6.1m (vs £3.2m in FY17) with R&D costs of £3.5m (vs £0.4m in FY17) comprising the majority of operational expense. Cash at the end of FY18 was £12.1m, which gives Destiny a runway well into 2020.

