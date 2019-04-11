The Chinese thin film giant has transformed itself into a solar manufacturing equipment supplier and is set to expand a strategy which sees affiliates help fund industrial parks which then generate orders for its thin film production lines.Chinese giant Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd has produced another stunning set of full-year figures, with gross profits rocketing from HK$2.68 billion in 2017 to HK$12.12 billion ($1.55 billion) last year, but the annual report also spells out the company's dependence on supplying manufacturing equipment to domestic industrial parks. pv magazine reported ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...