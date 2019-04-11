

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday as fears of a global growth slowdown intensified, offsetting a temporary Brexit relief.



The benchmark DAX was down 44 points or 0.37 percent at 11,862 in opening deals after rising half a percent on Wednesday.



The euro was fluctuating in response to ECB President Draghi's reaffirmation of the significant risks facing the euro zone economy and delayed inflationary pressures.



German inflation slowed to an eleven-month low in March, a report showed earlier today.



Lender Deutsche Bank edged up 0.2 percent and Commerzbank gained half a percent.



Scout24 was little changed after publishing a joint reasoned statement relating to the voluntary public takeover offer launched on 28 March 2019 by Pulver BidCo GmbH.



Deutsche Börse was moving lower. The company said it is currently in concrete negotiations with Refinitiv group concerning the potential purchase of certain FX business units.



Drug delivery devices maker Gerresheimer rose about 1 percent after reporting a surge in Q1 profit and lifting its FY19 adjusted EBITDA view.



