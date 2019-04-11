Duni's 2018 Annual Report and CSR Report now Available Online

MALMÖ, Sweden, April 11, 2019 Duni announces that the company's complete Annual Report for 2018 in English and Swedish is now available at www.duni.com under Investor.

The annual CSR Report "Our Blue Mission" is available at www.duni.com under About Duni.

Duni's Annual General Meeting will be held May 7, 2019.

For more information, contact

Mats Lindroth, CFO

Tel.: +46-40-10-62-00

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI".

This information is information that Duni AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 CET on 11 April 2019.

