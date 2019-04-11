

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate climbed in January for the first time in more than a year, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to 18.5 percent from an upwardly revised 18.4 percent in December. A year ago, the jobless rate was 20.6 percent.



The latest increase in the rate was the first since October 2017, when it was 21 percent.



The number of unemployed rose to 872,700 from 868,700 in December. Employment decreased to 3.83 million persons from 3.84 million.



The non-adjusted jobless rate climbed to 19.6 percent from 18.2 percent in the previous month.



