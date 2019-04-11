CNOOC propels development of China's LNG industry at LNG2019

BEIJING, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the country's biggest offshore oil and gas producer, is proactive in facilitating the innovation of technology, management and business model, continuously injecting new impetus into the development of LNG industries.

CNOOC is committed to providing stable and reliable clean energy and the company has already shaped two natural gas supply models, Yang Hua, president of CNOOC, said on April 2 at the opening ceremony of the 19th International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2019) held in Shanghai.

Yang pointed out that natural gas has increasingly become the backbone of global energy transition, and LNG has gradually become the most active form of natural gas supply.

In China, LNG has emerged as an important source of natural gas, and in particular, a major source during the peak in coastal areas, making it increasingly important in China's natural gas supply system, said Yang, adding that as the world's second largest importer of LNG, China has built 21 LNG terminals across the nation, with an annual receiving capacity of 80 million metric tons (tonnes), and imported over 230 million tonnes of LNG, making a remarkable contribution to the prosperity of the world's LNG industry.

He also noted that CNOOC has by now 10 LNG terminals in operation with an annual receiving capacity of 45.2 million tonnes, and meanwhile the company aggressively pushed forward the extension of existing LNG terminals and the layout of new projects.

CNOOC will, with a more enterprising attitude, open posture and steady steps, join hands with domestic and foreign peers to deepen their all-round cooperation in the entire industrial chain, toward a brighter future for the global LNG industry.

Li Hui, vice-general manager of CNOOC, also attended the opening ceremony and gave a speech at the theme forum on April 3.

The four-day LNG2019, under the theme of "LNG for a sustainable energy future", focused on the industry's challenge of answering an increasing demand for reliable and clean sources of energy.

Dubbed "the Olympics of the LNG industry", the International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas began in 1968, and is held every three years.