China Wedding Expo 2019 -- See you in July at NECC

SHANGHAI, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by CCPIT, Shanghai Sub-council and China Portrait Photography Society (CPPS), organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Company, the 36th China Wedding Expo will take place from July 10 -12, 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) ("NECC"). Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo 2019 (Autumn) and Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2019 will also be held concurrently. With a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, the expo is expected to gather more than 1000 exhibitors, showcasing their latest products.

One-stop Trading Platform for Wedding Industry

With 18 years of efforts and development, China Wedding Expo has grown into a one-stop trading platform housing four sub-exhibitions at twelve exhibition areas, including: Shanghai Wedding Theme Photography & Trip-shot Expo; Shanghai International Wedding Industry Trade Fair; Shanghai International Wedding Dress Makeup & Fashion Accessories Expo; and Shanghai Wedding Photo Album, Frame & Consumable Material Expo. These sub-exhibitions are independent events with their own areas and themes, but they are also essential parts of China Wedding Expo, together creating a comprehensive wedding industry expo that's been recognized as the trendsetter of the industry, wielding great influence as a professional and international event. Over 1000 latest products are expected to be released at the expo in July, drawing great attention from home and abroad.

Multiple Cooperation, Innovative Interaction

China Wedding Expo has been focusing constantly on the industry hot spots and trends. With its innovative mode of exhibiting mechanism and updated service, it keeps in pace with the latest requirement and characteristics of a healthy industry development. China Wedding Expo 2019 will have 3 exhibition halls to display various custom wedding-related products. Meanwhile, a variety of splendid activities will be held concurrently, aiming to provide a sharing and win-win platform for exhibitors and visitors. These activities include Shanghai International Wedding Industry Trade Forum 2019, Shanghai International Imaging Post-Production Forum 2019 (Autumn). A great many forums and lectures will gather experts to interpret the industry trends and share successful experience, aiming to build an open interaction platform beneficial to all. In the meantime, Shanghai Bridal Fashion Week 2019 (Autumn) will once again unveil an amazing runway.

What's more, Shanghai International Baby Photo Expo (Autumn) 2019 will present to its audience its concurrent events - Shanghai Fashion Show for Children's Wear 2019 (Autumn) and Children Fashion Product Release Conference 2019. Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2019 will hold a photography competition and provide the visitors with a series of lectures by famous photographers and new product release events.

Time: July 10-12, 2019 (China Wedding Expo, Baby Photo Expo)

July 10-13, 2019 (Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2019)

Exhibition Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Address: No.333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, Shanghai (North Entrance)

No. 1888 Zhuguang Rd, Qingpu District, Shanghai (West Entrance)

Website: www.chinaweddingexpo.com.cn