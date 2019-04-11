Plastic Healthcare Packaging Market Forecast Report, 2028 - Top Key Players Analyzed: Air Corporation, Tekni-Films, United Drug, Beacon Converters, & Aphena Pharma Solutions: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plastic healthcare packaging market is estimated to foresee a huge growth by the year 2028. "Controlled atmosphere packaging is an innovative feature that combines sorbents with advanced technologies to specialize in functional plastic designing for pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and diagnostics packing in order to meet specific customer needs". The outright ban on several plastic types has imposed a threat to the growth of plastic healthcare packaging market. Stringent regulatory norms related to the use of plastic packaging impelled the manufacturers to use alternative materials. This demonstrated a major impact on the market economy as it resulted in a subsequent increase in packing costs. Several industry players are undertaking prudent action to combat their financial loss and are investing in research & development activities. Based on industry type, the plastic healthcare packaging market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and medical device. By materials, plastic, paperboard, and glass are the key categories of the industry. It has found a widespread application/ end-user across plastic bottles, caps and closure, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, and other industries.

The comprehensive overview of the plastic healthcare packaging market has identified North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia Pacific as the key regions. The rising disposable income of people and the changing living standard in the developing countries of Asia Pacific has impelled enormous market growth and has attributed it as the fastest growing region in the global market space. North America accounted for the highest market share due to its strong technological innovation capabilities and end-user demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The market in North America is inclined towards growing consumer demand for sophisticated healthcare packaging. The altering plastic healthcare packaging market dynamics can be attributed to major merger and acquisition activities, collaborations and joint ventures amongst the industry competitors.

The competitive landscape showcases the profiles and business strategies of the major players, along with their recent developments. Some of the dominant players operating in plastic healthcare packaging market include Catalent Pharma solutions, Tekni-Films Inc., United Drug Plc, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Clariant Healthcare Packaging, Vetter Pharma International, Sealed Air Corporation, Rose plastic, Beacon Converters Inc., and others. The players are striving to meet the regulatory requirements by uniquely integrating several advanced functionalities into their products and services.

Clariant Healthcare Packaging's worldwide solution for providing global project management and supply contingency to satisfy their client requirements. It features combined desiccant closure, tamper evident ring, laser marking, anticounterfeiting measures, multilayer injector system for oxygen, humidity regulation with EQ-Can, canister label for surrounding electronic article surveillance, sanitary dispensing system, etc. This plastic container is optimized to render maximum protection for healthcare products. It is also calibrated with some real-time testing tools that are programmed for all relevant safety parameters. Rose plastic is yet another pioneer in the field of medical packaging and is famously known for their precision tools. They offer both primary and secondary packaging for dental surgical, prosthetics, hygiene products, electronic components, etc. Rose plastics use TPE, Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), PETG, Polyvinylchloride (PVC), ABS, as raw materials to deliver optimal protection to delicate edges and tips. Rose plastic is headquartered in Germany and has its global presence across France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, the U.S., India, China, and Brazil.

The global Plastic Healthcare Packaging market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and Radiant Insights analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Healthcare Packaging from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plastic Healthcare Packaging market.

