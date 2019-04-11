Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.20p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.13p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.42p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---