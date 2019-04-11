Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 10-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1855.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 1879.13p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1810.71p INCLUDING current year revenue 1834.05p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---