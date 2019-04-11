Olive Oil Market Status Unveils Promising Growth From China as Demand From the Nouveau Riche Acquires Compelling Shares, Illustrates New Study by Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has precisely emphasized on the global olive oil market to present a clear outlook related to the expected trends directed to transform the concerned market. The published report highlights that effectiveness of olive oil as an efficient source to address t inflammatory symptoms of degenerative diseases, thereby, motivating its market quite firmly. Furthermore, other important traits such as supportive nature towards the healthy functioning of gastrointestinal tract as well as restricting susceptibility to colon cancer have together motivated market growth. The Fact.MR study is titled "Olive Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022", which compiled necessary facets associated to the global olive oil market, such as market size (US$ Mn), Y-o-Y growth, drivers, trends, restraints, supply chain, pricing analysis, cost structure and a lot more.

According to this elaborative report, over the five-year forecast period 2017-2022, the global olive oil market revenue is expected to surge at a moderate CAGR, thereby reaching almost US$ 11 Bn by 2022 end. The assessment conveniently enlightens the readers about the supply-demand imbalance as well as the resultant upsurge of olive oil prices. Furthermore, knowledge focusing at stakeholders across the value chain and leading manufacturers is enclosed separately for detailed market scrutiny.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=107

Retail and Foodservice Capture Extensive Shares in Olive Oil Market

The global olive oil market assessed in terms of end user indicates that retail and foodservice presently contribute a massive share to the overall olive oil market value. It has been assessed that close to four-fifth of the entire market sales revenue is cooperatively acquired by these two end users.

Furthermore, olive oil producers have gained significantly from Europe's foodservice sector which has emerged to become the most prominent market over the past few years. Also, foodservice in Asia Pacific is recognized to unveil a fortune of new opportunities in the following years.

Browse Report Overview on Olive Oil Market with In-depth TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/107/olive-oil-market

China Appears Determined to Deliver Satisfying Sales

As per this study, China is estimated to deliver consumption worth US$ 200 million per year; this is predicted to appear as a vast market for olive oil in the coming years. The primary motivator for this growth across China is the involvement of nouveau riche towards healthier dietary alternatives such as olive oil, which is convincing the nation to raise a huge volume to import on a yearly basis.

Talking about other regions, American consumers are relatively less affected due to the supply-demand and pricing situations of the olive oil market. As per information gathered via industry experts, Americans are found to be relatively undereducated vis-à-vis nutritional aids of olive oil. Hence, this factor highlights the possibility for amended performance of North America's olive oil market.

Request Methodology of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=107

Competition Landscape

Finally, the research study provides an exhaustive analysis of the global olive oil market scenario with a prime focus on key competitors. Readers can access specifics relating to the growth strategies implemented by different players to stay in the competition. Some of the major players profiled in the olive oil market report include names like Associated British Foods (Ach), The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Cargill Inc., Adams Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company and Bunge Limited. Each of these players are further examined in terms of key developments, SWOT analysis and key financials, with a purpose to investigate their contribution towards the development of the global olive oil market.

Popular Food Industry Market Reports from Fact.MR

Mandarin Oil Market- The trade segment is nearly twice the size of the franchise outlet segment in the mandarin oil market by revenue share and is on track to be worth more than US$ 90 million at the end of 2022.

Soybean Oil Market- Fact.MR's latest study reveals that the global soybean oil market will ride at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2022) to surpass a valuation of US$ 21,373 Mn.

Palm Oil Market- According to the recent report published by Fact.MR, the palm oil market is projected to grow at a moderate pace while representing a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2017-2022.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/