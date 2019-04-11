sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 603 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.04.2019 | 12:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Options

One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire

London, April 11

11 April 2019

One Media iP

("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces the approval of the grant of options over a total of 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares to directors and key management at an exercise price of 6p. The options are exercisable after 31 October 2021 and vesting is subject to a performance criteria based on the return on capital employed ("ROCE") from each of the financial years ending October 2019, 2020 and 2021 of the Company. A further 300,000 options in total have been granted to the staff of the Company. All of the aforementioned grants were recommended by the Company's remuneration committee.

The grant to Directors and PDMRs is comprised as follows:

NameNumber of options grantedNumber of options held prior to grantNumber of shares held
Directors
Michael Infante1,000,0001,500,00025,577,862
Michael Grade1,000,000Nil8,125,000
Philip Miles1,000,0001,100,000438,340
Ivan Dunleavy1,000,000Nil8,125,000

Key management
Alice Dyson-Jones1,000,000700,000132,023
Steve Gunning500,000500,0000
Total5,500,000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc
Michael Infante - Chief Executive
Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman
www.omip.co.uk		+44 (0)175 378 5501
+44 (0)175 378 5500
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser)+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray
Jo Turner
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker)+44 (0)20 7886 2500
James Stearns
Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR)+44 (0)20 3004 9512
Georgia Colkin
Joe Burgess

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company's consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel. One Media's library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time-consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.

For further information: www.omip.co.uk

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.Name
  1. Michael Infante
  2. Michael Grade
  3. Philip Miles
  4. Ivan Dunleavy
  5. Alice Dyson-Jones
  6. Steve Gunning
2Reason for notification
a.Position/Status
  1. Chief Executive
  2. Director
  3. Director
  4. Director
  5. PDMR
  6. PDMR
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameOne Media iP Group Plc
b.LEI213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each


ISIN: GB00B1DRDZ07
b.Nature of the transactionAward of options to purchase ordinary shares of the Company
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
  1. 6p
  2. 6p
  3. 6p
  4. 6p
  5. 6p
  6. 6p
  1. 1,000,000
  2. 1,000,000
  3. 1,000,000
  4. 1,000,000
  5. 1,000,000
  6. 500,000
d.Aggregated information


- Aggregated Volume

- Price


5,500,000

6p
e.Date of the transaction11 April 2019
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM

© 2019 PR Newswire