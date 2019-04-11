One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Options
London, April 11
11 April 2019
One Media iP
("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")
Grant of Options
One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces the approval of the grant of options over a total of 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares to directors and key management at an exercise price of 6p. The options are exercisable after 31 October 2021 and vesting is subject to a performance criteria based on the return on capital employed ("ROCE") from each of the financial years ending October 2019, 2020 and 2021 of the Company. A further 300,000 options in total have been granted to the staff of the Company. All of the aforementioned grants were recommended by the Company's remuneration committee.
The grant to Directors and PDMRs is comprised as follows:
|Name
|Number of options granted
|Number of options held prior to grant
|Number of shares held
|Directors
|Michael Infante
|1,000,000
|1,500,000
|25,577,862
|Michael Grade
|1,000,000
|Nil
|8,125,000
|Philip Miles
|1,000,000
|1,100,000
|438,340
|Ivan Dunleavy
|1,000,000
|Nil
|8,125,000
Key management
|Alice Dyson-Jones
|1,000,000
|700,000
|132,023
|Steve Gunning
|500,000
|500,000
|0
|Total
|5,500,000
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
About One Media iP Group Plc
One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.
The Company's consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.
One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel. One Media's library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.
Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time-consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.
For further information: www.omip.co.uk
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|b.
|Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|One Media iP Group Plc
|b.
|LEI
|213800PAVPCE7JDBF341
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Options over ordinary shares of 0.5p each
ISIN: GB00B1DRDZ07
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of options to purchase ordinary shares of the Company
|c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|d.
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
5,500,000
6p
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|11 April 2019
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM