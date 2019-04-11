One Media iP Group Plc - Grant of Options

11 April 2019

One Media iP

("One Media", or "OMiP" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), the digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, announces the approval of the grant of options over a total of 5,500,000 Ordinary Shares to directors and key management at an exercise price of 6p. The options are exercisable after 31 October 2021 and vesting is subject to a performance criteria based on the return on capital employed ("ROCE") from each of the financial years ending October 2019, 2020 and 2021 of the Company. A further 300,000 options in total have been granted to the staff of the Company. All of the aforementioned grants were recommended by the Company's remuneration committee.

The grant to Directors and PDMRs is comprised as follows:

Name Number of options granted Number of options held prior to grant Number of shares held Directors Michael Infante 1,000,000 1,500,000 25,577,862 Michael Grade 1,000,000 Nil 8,125,000 Philip Miles 1,000,000 1,100,000 438,340 Ivan Dunleavy 1,000,000 Nil 8,125,000

Key management Alice Dyson-Jones 1,000,000 700,000 132,023 Steve Gunning 500,000 500,000 0 Total 5,500,000

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc Michael Infante - Chief Executive

Ivan Dunleavy - Chairman

www.omip.co.uk +44 (0)175 378 5501

+44 (0)175 378 5500 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Liam Murray

Jo Turner

Ludovico Lazzaretti Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) +44 (0)20 7886 2500 James Stearns Yellow Jersey PR (PR & IR) +44 (0)20 3004 9512 Georgia Colkin

Joe Burgess

About One Media iP Group Plc

One Media is a UK listed digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology. Driven by the growth in streaming, the Company is dedicated to expanding the business through acquisition of new content and promotion of its existing catalogue.

The Company's consumer-led B2B operation exploits a growing collection of music and video content by recompiling it for sale via more than 600 digital music and video store groups across the globe.

One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, from classical through to R&B as well as stand-up comedy and spoken word. The Company also owns the rights to Men & Motors, available for viewing on One Media's YouTube Channel. One Media's library of content is available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music.

Additionally, the Company has developed the Technical Copyright Analysis Tool ("TCAT"). TCAT is a SaaS platform developed as a means of automating the difficult and time-consuming task of monitoring for unauthorised use of digital music releases.

For further information: www.omip.co.uk