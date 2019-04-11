

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, with worries over slowing global growth and surging U.S. crude stockpiles weighing on the commodity.



Global benchmark Brent crude shed 46 cents or 0.65 percent to $71.27 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were down 58 cents or 0.9 percent at $64.03 per barrel.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed crude supplies in the U.S. increased by 7 million barrels last week, significantly larger than the expected rise.



The report said U.S. crude stockpiles rose to their highest level since November 2017 amid record production.



On Tuesday evening, the American Petroleum Institute released a report showing a 4.1 million barrels jump in crude stockpiles last week.



The International Monetary Fund's warning about the slowing of global growth prospects and dovish messages being sent from the ECB and the Federal Reserve also raised concerns that an economic slowdown will soon dent growth in fuel demand.



Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said today in its closely-watched oil market report that there are still 'mixed signals' over the outlook for oil consumption and stock levels.



The IEA kept its estimates for global oil demand unchanged in 2018 and 2019, but warned 'risks are currently to the downside'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX