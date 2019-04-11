Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed the observation status for: ISIN Navn DK0030404967 Tresu FRN 2022 Tresu Investment Holding's observation status is removed, because Goldcup 18422 AB has announced the final result of the offer made by Goldcup 18422 to the bondholders of Tresu Investment Holdings A/S. We refer to the company's announcement of 10. april 2019. For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf. 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=719042