G3G Partners with Symmetry for SAP Cloud Hosting Services

LONDON and BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry, a leader in enterprise application management, hybrid cloud hosting and GRC solutions, today announced that G3G has selected Symmetry as one of its cloud hosting services partners for enterprises in the United Kingdom that are deploying SAP solutions to the cloud. Based outside of London, G3G is an award-winning SAP partner that focuses on helping high-growth organisations implement, manage, transform and optimise SAP environments.

Through the partnership, G3G is able to offer its customers Symmetry's managed cloud platform along with its own SAP application management services as a single, comprehensive solution for enterprise customers. One of the UK's fastest growing SAP consultancies, G3G delivers SAP HANA, S/4HANA, Business Intelligence and Cloud solutions to clients in the tech, construction, professional services, manufacturing, energy and financial services industries, among others.

"Our partnership with Symmetry ensures that our customers receive the best available technical and functional managed services at both the application and infrastructure layers, so they are not forced to pick one and sacrifice the other," said Stacey White, Senior Regional Director, Europe at G3G. "As more of our customers look to migrate their SAP applications to the cloud, Symmetry represents a global cloud services partner with deep expertise in managing and optimising public, private and hybrid cloud infrastructure to SAP's unique performance and reliability requirements."

Delivered on a state-of-the-art technology platform across five global hosting locations, Symmetry's private cloud platform is backed by next-generation monitoring and 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements, which combines with the company's public cloud managed services on AWS and Azure for complete private, public and hybrid cloud support. The result is a partnership that provides G3G's customers with the infrastructure flexibility and local support their mission-critical SAP applications require.

"Enterprises embarking on digital transformation initiatives are looking for deep expertise from their managed services partners to help them design, migrate and manage their SAP applications across diverse cloud infrastructures - especially as they move to SAP HANA and S/4HANA," said Kurt Andersen, Chief Marketing Officer at Symmetry. "G3G is the ideal UK partner as we share a common DNA of deep SAP expertise, technical innovation and customer-centric agility that differentiates our partnership from large consulting integrators or generic cloud players."

About G3G

G3G has earned a strong reputation for successfully addressing challenging technology-related issues for large, complex, multi-national organisations; inspiring businesses to use SAP technology in creative and innovative ways to deliver meaningful and tangible results.

G3G's expertise covers the breadth of SAP Enterprise Management with an emphasis on new-generation Cloud-based HANA technology, digital transformation, application management, infrastructure technical services and hosting. As a multiple award-winning SAP Partner G3G offer an accelerated pathway to S/4HANA and Cloud adoption. G3G started in the UK in 1999 by providing Consulting Services across Europe and quickly grew into an international brand with offices on three continents. In 2016, G3G became part of groupelephant.com. With operations across 30 countries G3G's client portfolio includes some of the largest and most respected multi-national corporates. The complementary capabilities of groupelephant.com mean that the combined group are able to offer an end-to-end service for all SAP solutions. Learn more at https://www.g3g.com/

About Symmetry

Symmetry manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRC software suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANA Operations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe. Learn more at https://symmetrycorp.com

