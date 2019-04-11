Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Announces Receipt of Authorization to Begin Mining Activities at Rovina Valley Project From National Agency for Mineral Resources

TORONTO, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Samax Romania SRL, the 100% owned subsidiary of Euro Sun Mining, has received authorization to begin mining activities at its Rovina Valley Project from The National Agency for Mineral Resources ("NAMR") in accordance with its Mining License approved by the Government of Romania on November 16th, 2018.



Mining activity as per Romanian Mining law means all the work related to the prospecting, exploration, development, exploitation, preparation/processing, concentration, commercialization of mining products, care and maintenance/closure of mines, including environmental rehabilitation.

Scott Moore, CEO of Euro Sun stated, "The authorization to begin mining activities by NAMR is further demonstration of the support for the Rovina Valley Project by the Romanian Government. Euro Sun continues to follow all relevant procedures to advance the Rovina Valley Project to production in accordance with Romanian Law and the Government is responding in a timely fashion in accordance with the regulations."

Samax Romania SRL submitted all relevant documentation for the authorization on March 5th, 2109 and was granted the authorization in accordance with the Romanian Mining Law No.85/2003.

The Authorisation to start mining activities allows Euro Sun to focus on the development of the RVP mining activities in accordance with the NAMR approved Exploitation Development Plan which includes for the first year of mining activities geotechnical/sterilisation drilling and legal required studies to support the procedure for obtaining the construction permit for the mining project.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Randy Ruff, P.Geo, an employee of Euro Sun and a qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101 has also reviewed and approved the contents of this press release relating to the mineral resource estimation.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.11 million gold equivalent ounces (7.05 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,390 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%*).

